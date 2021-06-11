Leonardo delivers first training helicopter to US Navy

The first TH-73A training helicopter has been delivered to the US Navy. (Photo: Leonardo)

Leonardo has delivered the first TH-73A training helicopter to the USN as part of a contract worth $648.1 million for 130 aircraft.

Leonardo has delivered the first TH-73A training helicopter to the US Navy on 10 June.

The total requirement is currently for 130 aircraft and the contract value is $648.1 million, with completion expected in 2024.

The TH-73A will serve as the Undergraduate Advanced Helicopter Training System for current USN, USMC, USCG and NATO allies.

The TH-73A is replacing the ageing fleet of TH-57B/C Sea Rangers.

It is based on the Instrument flight Rules variant of the commercial AW119Kx, and is perfectly suited for both initial training flights and advanced training.

The aircraft features a powerful Pratt & Whitney PT-6 engine, dual safety systems, hydraulic systems and advanced digital avionics by Genesys Aerosystems.

The Advanced Helicopter Training System will modernise Navy training technology, taking it from analogue to digital, and is manufacture to remain in service until 2050 or longer.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, five proposals were submitted for the contract, but the USN said the new firm-fixed-price TH-73A contract was awarded on a best-value basis.