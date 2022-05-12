Leonardo approaches Slovakia with M-345

Leonardo pitched its M-345 Dual Role Tactical Trainer to the Slovak Air Force at the Piestany Air Show in early May.

As Slovakia is set to receive 14 Lockheed Martin F-16Vs by the end of 2023, the Slovak Air Force (Vzdušné sily Slovenskej Republiky: VSR) is required to replace its ageing fleet of seven L-39 CM/L-39ZAMs training aircraft by the mid-2020s.

Leonardo claims the M-345 is ‘an optimal solution to cover the whole pilot’s basic to advanced training and very capable also in supporting operational tasks.’

The aircraft began life as the M-311, a development of the M-211. In June 2013,