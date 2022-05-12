To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Leonardo approaches Slovakia with M-345

12th May 2022 - 09:30 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

Leonardo M-345 Dual Role Tactical Trainer aircraft. (Photo: Leonardo)

While the L-39NG is having success across the globe, Leonardo’s M-345 trainer aircraft is added to the list of proposed solutions to replace the Slovak Air Force’s ageing L-39 jets.

Leonardo pitched its M-345 Dual Role Tactical Trainer to the Slovak Air Force at the Piestany Air Show in early May.

As Slovakia is set to receive 14 Lockheed Martin F-16Vs by the end of 2023, the Slovak Air Force (Vzdušné sily Slovenskej Republiky: VSR) is required to replace its ageing fleet of seven L-39 CM/L-39ZAMs training aircraft by the mid-2020s.

Leonardo claims the M-345 is ‘an optimal solution to cover the whole pilot’s basic to advanced training and very capable also in supporting operational tasks.’

The aircraft began life as the M-311, a development of the M-211. In June 2013,

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

More from Training

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us