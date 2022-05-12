Leonardo approaches Slovakia with M-345

Team Fisher begins operating RN MCTS
The launch of the new Maritime Composite Training System is a key step toward modernising RN training under Project Selborne.
Leonardo pitched its M-345 Dual Role Tactical Trainer to the Slovak Air Force at the Piestany Air Show in early May.
As Slovakia is set to receive 14 Lockheed Martin F-16Vs by the end of 2023, the Slovak Air Force (Vzdušné sily Slovenskej Republiky: VSR) is required to replace its ageing fleet of seven L-39 CM/L-39ZAMs training aircraft by the mid-2020s.
Leonardo claims the M-345 is ‘an optimal solution to cover the whole pilot’s basic to advanced training and very capable also in supporting operational tasks.’
The aircraft began life as the M-311, a development of the M-211. In June 2013,
It seems appealing to fast-track pilot training by conducting most flights on simulators and omitting certain procedures if the West were to give more modern aircraft for Ukraine’s air force, but it might prove challenging in practice.
The new Innovation Lab will allow the force to explore novel training solutions while creating a space to engage with industry partners.
A positive evaluation of the M-346 means that personnel from Poland and neighbouring countries can train locally with the aircraft.
A major milestone has been achieved under the Collective Training Transformation Programme (CTTP) for the British Army. The winner of the single-sourced contract will be selected in 2025.
Command Professional Edition, which began life as a commercial video game, has drawn a wealth of military and defence industry clients interested in its utility as a wargaming and simulation tool.