Elbit wins Boxer and Challenger 3 sim contract under British Army's Project Vulcan

Elbit Systems UK has been awarded a contract by the UK MoD to provide, maintain and operate the Ground Manoeuvre Synthetic Trainer (GMST) system for Boxer armoured vehicles and Challenger 3 tanks under the British Army's Project Vulcan.

The programme includes high-fidelity driver trainers and cabins for turret and armament variants backed up by a fully digital training management system.

The company did not disclose the delivery date or the number of simulators it will deliver, but the devices will be networked to allow personnel to train together in different formations, vehicles and locations.

Martin Fausset, CEO of Elbit Systems