  Elbit wins Boxer and Challenger 3 sim contract under British Army's Project Vulcan

Elbit wins Boxer and Challenger 3 sim contract under British Army's Project Vulcan

10th May 2023 - 12:00 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in Seoul

Elbit's solution can be adapted to meet the training needs of all future armoured vehicles for the British Army, the company said. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

Elbit Systems UK will deliver devices to train British Army operators on the Boxer armoured vehicle and Challenger 3 main battle tank.

Elbit Systems UK has been awarded a contract by the UK MoD to provide, maintain and operate the Ground Manoeuvre Synthetic Trainer (GMST) system for Boxer armoured vehicles and Challenger 3 tanks under the British Army's Project Vulcan.

The programme includes high-fidelity driver trainers and cabins for turret and armament variants backed up by a fully digital training management system.

The company did not disclose the delivery date or the number of simulators it will deliver, but the devices will be networked to allow personnel to train together in different formations, vehicles and locations.

Martin Fausset, CEO of Elbit Systems

Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media.

Read full bio

