Kratos gains more AFSAT work

Nigerian Air Force A-29 training ends, ops commence
Following training with 81st Fighter Squadron at Moody AFB in Georgia, the Nigerian Air Force has now started operations with the A-29 from Kainji Air Base.
The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center has awarded Kratos Unmanned Aerial Systems a $53 million contract modification to provide spare parts for BQM-167A Air Force Subscale Aerial Target (AFSAT) drones, the DoD announced on 13 October.
Work will be performed in Sacramento, California, for completion by 31 December 2027.
The modification raises the cumulative value of the IDIQ contract to $374.04 million.
Under the original sole-source contract, announced by the DoD on 6 August 2021, Kratos is producing Lot 17 to Lot 21 AFSATs for use in USAF weapons-release training exercises.
In a December 2019 presolicitation notice, the USAF mentioned that its 53rd Weapons Evaluation Group will use the AFSATs to test and evaluate air-to-air weapon systems under the BQM-167 programme.
Shephard Defence Insight notes that the BQM-167A is the only subscale aerial target platform operated by the USAF.
