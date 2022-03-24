To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Kids in a candy store (Opinion)

24th March 2022 - 16:00 GMT | by Trevor Nash in Holsworthy

RSS

Mixing the live and virtual has its benefits, but training credibility and realism must not suffer. (Photo: US DoD)

The experience of shopping for the next great training solution can be overwhelming. While new flashy technologies make an easy sell, it is important to remember their limitations.

Those involved in the training and simulation (T&S) industry for a number of years have seen it all before. Staff officers or civil servants posted into a job involving T&S arrive as keen as mustard. They go to their first show, normally IT²EC or I/ITSEC, and are invariably seduced by the whizz-bang technology that is being showcased.

In the past, this seduction used to focus on visual systems – specifically, image generation. Over time, as new technologies have emerged, this technological affair has shone the spotlight on mixed and enhanced reality and that over-arching siren, XR.

These technologies

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

More from Training

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us