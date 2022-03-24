Kids in a candy store (Opinion)

Military Training magazine; Land force EW training, Motion Platforms and more
Those involved in the training and simulation (T&S) industry for a number of years have seen it all before. Staff officers or civil servants posted into a job involving T&S arrive as keen as mustard. They go to their first show, normally IT²EC or I/ITSEC, and are invariably seduced by the whizz-bang technology that is being showcased.
In the past, this seduction used to focus on visual systems – specifically, image generation. Over time, as new technologies have emerged, this technological affair has shone the spotlight on mixed and enhanced reality and that over-arching siren, XR.
These technologies
Details have emerged of a significant contract for Saab to provide Kenya with its Gamer laser-based TESS system.
The UK MoD and industry partner Ascent Flight Training are in the process of wrapping up their study into fast-jet pilot training with a more streamlined course expected to be the result.
Danish defence procurement agency DALO orders a suite of live training solutions from Swedish firm Saab.
Rostec has showcased a prototype for its newest maintenance simulator as the war in Ukraine continues.
Following the invitation to tender in January, the UK MoD has contracted QinetiQ for Project Vampire.