Jordan to order F-16 Block 70s after signing LoA
Jordan has signed a Letter of Offer and Acceptance (LoA) for Lockheed Martin F-16 Block 70 (F-16V) fighter jet aircraft.
In a 16 June statement, the manufacturer said that the new aircraft are to be built in Greenville South Carolina.
'The selection of new-production F-16 aircraft extends Jordan’s existing fleet of F-16s, bringing advanced capabilities to the mission combined with affordable operating and lifecycle costs,' added Lockheed.
The LOA follows Jordan receiving FMS approval from the US State Department to buy 12 F-16 C Block 70, four F-16 D Block 70 platforms and associated equipment on 3 February, in a package estimated at $4.21 billion.
Among various changes to the Block 70 configuration are advanced avionics; an APG-83 AESA radar; a modernised cockpit; conformal fuel tanks; an Automatic Ground Collision Avoidance System; and extended structural service life of 12,000h, according to Shephard Defence Insight.
More from Air Warfare
-
Eurosatory 2022: Loitering munitions are causing a 'revolution', claims AeroVironment
With Eurosatory 2022 taking place with the backdrop of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, AeroVironment's loitering munitions remain attention-grabbing systems.
-
Work progresses to get Integrator into Australian hands
The Australian Army will receive two dozen Integrator UAVs, with 80% of their systems' content and upkeep to be sourced from Australia.
-
Eurosatory 2022: Golden Eagle soars in Paris
Israeli UAS company Steadicopter is displaying two systems at Eurosatory 2022: the Golden Eagle and Black Eagle 50H.
-
US Air Force launches new test series for C2 capabilities
The USAF conducted the first experiment of its TOC-L’s capabilities, with more to follow before exercise Virtual Flag.
-
BAE Systems develops M-Code receiver for precision weapons
SABR-M uses advanced beamforming technology to improve GPS signal reception and counter threat signals against guided weapons.