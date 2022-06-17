Jordan to order F-16 Block 70s after signing LoA

Jordan has signed a Letter of Offer and Acceptance (LoA) for Lockheed Martin F-16 Block 70 (F-16V) fighter jet aircraft.

In a 16 June statement, the manufacturer said that the new aircraft are to be built in Greenville South Carolina.

'The selection of new-production F-16 aircraft extends Jordan’s existing fleet of F-16s, bringing advanced capabilities to the mission combined with affordable operating and lifecycle costs,' added Lockheed.

The LOA follows Jordan receiving FMS approval from the US State Department to buy 12 F-16 C Block 70, four F-16 D Block 70 platforms and associated equipment on 3 February, in a package estimated at $4.21 billion.

Among various changes to the Block 70 configuration are advanced avionics; an APG-83 AESA radar; a modernised cockpit; conformal fuel tanks; an Automatic Ground Collision Avoidance System; and extended structural service life of 12,000h, according to Shephard Defence Insight.