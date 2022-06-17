To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Jordan to order F-16 Block 70s after signing LoA

17th June 2022 - 16:14 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Jordan is set to become a F-16 Block 70 operator. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

Jordan and Lockheed Martin have agreed to a F-16 Block 70 order.

Jordan has signed a Letter of Offer and Acceptance (LoA) for Lockheed Martin F-16 Block 70 (F-16V) fighter jet aircraft. 

In a 16 June statement, the manufacturer said that the new aircraft are to be built in Greenville South Carolina. 

'The selection of new-production F-16 aircraft extends Jordan’s existing fleet of F-16s, bringing advanced capabilities to the mission combined with affordable operating and lifecycle costs,' added Lockheed. 

The LOA follows Jordan receiving FMS approval from the US State Department to buy 12 F-16 C Block 70, four F-16 D Block 70 platforms and associated equipment on 3 February, in a package estimated at $4.21 billion.

Among various changes to the Block 70 configuration are advanced avionics; an APG-83 AESA radar; a modernised cockpit; conformal fuel tanks; an Automatic Ground Collision Avoidance System; and extended structural service life of 12,000h, according to Shephard Defence Insight. 

