Italy opens advanced multi-domain simulation centre
The Italian Guardia di Finanza opened its Air-Naval Operations Simulation Centre at the beginning of February.
The centre was developed by Leonardo, and it hosts some of the most advanced simulation technologies designed to train air-naval operations.
The Guardia di Finanza in Italy is in charge of all police activity over the country's territorial waters. It is regarded as a force with military status by Interpol, even though it reports to the Ministry of Economy and Finance rather than the Italian MoD.
Paolo Petrosso, Leonardo Helicopters VP for training and simulation services told Shepard that the training centre integrates two
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Training
-
New Indian supersonic trainer jet to supplement PC-7 and Hawk fleets
The Indian Air Force has abandoned plans to acquire a two-seat trainer variant of the Tejas Mk 1 Light Combat Aircraft, opting instead for the HAL HLFT-42 supersonic jet.
-
Kongsberg Digital joins Royal Navy Selborne training programme
Kongsberg will join the Capita-led Team Fisher on Project Selborne, providing a new suite of navigation simulators for training Royal Navy sailors.
-
Israel and US join up for cyber exercise
Exercise Juniper Falcon is the second recent Israeli exercise with the US after last month’s largest ever drill of its kind.
-
US Navy performs EOD exercise in Arctic conditions
The exercise simulates harsh and icy Artic conditions where US Navy teams can test EOD equipment and procedures.
-
France awards virtual helicopter SAR training contract
France is making strides in adopting simulators and other training devices for helicopter pilots and crews.