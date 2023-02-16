Italy opens advanced multi-domain simulation centre

The Italian Guardia di Finanza opened its Air-Naval Operations Simulation Centre at the beginning of February.

The centre was developed by Leonardo, and it hosts some of the most advanced simulation technologies designed to train air-naval operations.

The Guardia di Finanza in Italy is in charge of all police activity over the country's territorial waters. It is regarded as a force with military status by Interpol, even though it reports to the Ministry of Economy and Finance rather than the Italian MoD.

Paolo Petrosso, Leonardo Helicopters VP for training and simulation services told Shepard that the training centre integrates two