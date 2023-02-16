To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Italy opens advanced multi-domain simulation centre

16th February 2023 - 13:30 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

All three aircraft devices are ‘mini motion’ simulators, designed to reproduce performance, avionics and cockpits with high fidelity. (Photo: Leonardo)

The Leonardo Helicopters-designed advanced Air-Naval Operations Simulation Centre provides multi-domain mission training for helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft crews.

The Italian Guardia di Finanza opened its Air-Naval Operations Simulation Centre at the beginning of February.

The centre was developed by Leonardo, and it hosts some of the most advanced simulation technologies designed to train air-naval operations.

The Guardia di Finanza in Italy is in charge of all police activity over the country's territorial waters. It is regarded as a force with military status by Interpol, even though it reports to the Ministry of Economy and Finance rather than the Italian MoD.

Paolo Petrosso, Leonardo Helicopters VP for training and simulation services told Shepard that the training centre integrates two

Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media.

Read full bio

