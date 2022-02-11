Saab posts healthy financials for 2021

Ireland seeks to lock in higher defence spending
Security threats and the need to refresh capabilities add weight to calls for Ireland to invest more in defence.
In its full-year results presentation on 11 February, Saab described 11% sales growth in 2021 to SEK39.15 billion ($4.20 billion), helping net profits to more than double to SEK2.89 billion.
Order bookings grew by 3% to a value of SEK43.57 billion in 2021, while the order backlog as at 31 December 2021 reached SEK105.18 billion (up by 5%).
‘In 2021, we strengthened our platform for future growth by continuing to grow our order intake,’ said Micael Johansson, Saab president and CEO, adding that the defence and aerospace company expects organic sales growth of 5% in 2022.
Orders booked in Q4 2021, for instance, included a new Gripen E equipment contract for Sweden, multiple Carl-Gustaf orders including the next-generation round for Sweden, and a launch contract for the new G1X air defence radar.
However, sales fell in Q4 as the Aeronautics and Kockums businesses within Saab reported growth while Dynamics and Surveillance had lower sales.
Johansson sounded a note of caution around a ‘continued risk’ of supply chain shortages in 2022. He noted that headwinds related to the global COVID-19 pandemic remain ‘to some extent’, although Saab has ‘largely mitigated the impact on our business’.
Northrop Grumman has demonstrated new communications capabilities that will help the US DoD JADC2 goals.
A wide-ranging report on the state of Irish defence capabilities has proposed that Dublin invests in more modern equipment, especially across the air and sea domains.
All three main branches of the Argentine armed forces will be equipped with the RBS 70 NG short-range MANPADS.
The UK has decided to buy two new Dassault 900LX trijets.
A $100 million FMS deal would see Raytheon and Lockheed Martin sustain, maintain, and improve the Patriot air defence system in Taiwan.