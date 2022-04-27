IT2EC 2022: Q3D releases new sensor sim capability

Quantum3D (Q3D) has added new features to its MANTIS viXsen Sensor plug-in. Sensor Screen Grab provides enhanced sensor simulation opportunities by allowing users to capture temperature and radiance images of the displayed scene to provide detailed offline analysis of the exercise.

MANTIS is the company’s image-generation software that has been adopted by a number of US government customers and also exported throughout the world.

ViXsen is a physics-based, dynamic, real-time sensor simulation system that allows users to model advanced IR, EO and night vision goggle (NVG) devices that need to be fully correlated with the out-the-window (OTW) view of a visual simulation.

This MANTIS plug-in simulates sensors such as forward-looking IR and NVGs using real-time per pixel-based computations that provide more accurate temperature, lighting and atmospheric scattering computations which in turn, creates a more realistic simulation of the real-world sensor display.

Developed in conjunction with JRM Technologies, viXsen also supports special effects such as explosions, tracer and missile plumes and their effect on the sensor image.

Moon phases, star luminance and cloud obscuration of ambient lighting are also modelled while atmospheric modelling is undertaken using Moderate Resolution Atmospheric Transmission coding.

Q3D’s Quest2 works in conjunction with viXsen to provide support for post-processing the rendered scene on sensor channels. Two modes of operation are supported depending on the type of sensor.

The viXsen plugin may be used on sensor channels to render the scene as it appears at the aperture of the sensor.

What remains is to apply the effects introduced by the sensor itself—those that are deliberate, like polarity control, as well as artefacts such as noise created by the simulation.

The company says that combining the Quest2 and viXsen plug-ins provides a solution for the entire simulation pipeline ranging from visible light (CCD cameras) and near IR (Low Light Level Televisions (LLLTV)), Image Intensifiers (II), and NVG to Short Wavelength IR (SWIR), Mid-Wavelength IR (MWIR), and Long Wavelength IR (LWIR) imaging systems.