IT2EC 2022: Draken Europe secures RAF aggressor programme

Draken Europe has been selected to provide the UK’s Interim Red Air Aggressor Training Service (IRAATS) requirement. The three-year contract, with a further three-year option, starts on 1 July and will see Draken Europe provide RAF fighter squadrons with aggressor aircraft replicating the tactics, techniques and procedures of potential adversaries.

The new service will use Aero Vodochody L-159E Honey Badger aircraft flown by experienced ex-military fast jet pilots and regulated by the UK Civil Aviation Authority.

The IRAATS programme was launched due to the retirement of the Hawk T1s flown by 100 Squadron RAF and 736 Squadron RN Fleet Air Arm on 31 March this year.

Draken Europe said that ‘the L-159E delivers a capability enhancement over the Hawk through increased endurance, an air-to-air radar and a radar warning receiver’.

The L-159Es will be co-located with Draken’s existing Dassault 20 Falcon aircraft fleet at Teesside Airport. The Falcons are used for target towing and EW training.

A replacement for IRAATS will eventually be provided by the Next Generation Operational Training (NGOT) programme.

The UK’s venture into the world of aggressor training has generated little credit for the MoD. The original Air Support to Defence Operational Training (ASDOT) requirement was canned in early 2019 due to requirements not being matched by a robust funding stream.

According to the original ITT document, Draken Europe will provide around 2,400h per year with up to four aircraft.

In a statement, the IRAATS Senior Responsible Owner, Air Cdre I J Townsend, said that ‘the contract was delivered through competition, from inception to contract signature, in an exceptionally short timescale of only six months. It is timely, affordable, deliverable and provides Defence with excellent value for money’.

As reported by Shephard in November 2021, ‘the smart money must be on Draken, or a Draken-led team, to win this contract’.