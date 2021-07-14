Draken and Collins to boost UK collective air training

Draken Europe and Collins Aerospace have signed an agreement for the former to integrate the latter’s Joint Secure Air Combat Training System (JSAS) with Draken’s Dassault Falcon 20 fleet. JSAS provides both tethered and autonomous air combat manoeuvring instrumentation (ACMI) as well as supporting LVC test and training.

Collins developed JSAS in conjunction with DRS Training & Control Systems and the system comprises aircraft-mounted pods and a ground station. The current agreement will see JSAS certificated on the Falcon 20 before the end of the year and then being used to support operational readiness training for the RAF and RN that is currently provided by Draken Europe.

JSAS is based on the US DoD’s Common Range Integrated Instrumentation System (CRIIS) programme that is already in-service with the USAF and USN for training and analysis.

This new capability will significantly enhance the output of the operational readiness training that Draken currently provides to the UK MoD, by generating near real-time combat training information for post-exercise debriefs. It will also allow the addition and integration of other assets with the exercise.

According to Collins Aerospace, this interoperability is ‘made possible by the Multiple Independent Levels of Security (MILS) architecture that ensures that classified data is protected while it is shared across platforms with the same ...