IT2EC 2022: Agincourt lifts the veil on BattleVR

UK company Agincourt exhibited its BattleVR firearms training system for the first time at the IT2EC exhibition in London on 26-28 April.

Richard Davies, director of the SME, told Shephard that the immersive training solution is purpose-built for military users and is fully integrated with the VBS games engine from Bohemia Interactive Solutions (BISim).

BattleVR includes synthetic weapons across almost all NATO inventories, and Davies added that it can theoretically track live weapons as well, although this is not feasible at the moment.

‘We can still sense when a firearm shoots – recoil is key’, he said.

Davies, an ex-weapons engineering officer in the UK RN, said that Agincourt was set up in 2019 and the last 18 months have been spent developing BattleVR, which features a Vrgineers XTAL HMD.

Although there are no confirmed sales of BattleVR to date, he described ‘huge interest’ in the product with site visits from multiple governments. Agincourt is working with two unnamed potential customers in the Middle East, for example.

Domestically, the company aims to see BattleVR evaluated with the British Army at Larkhill (home to the Joint Fires Synthetic Trainer) and Brecon for the Infantry Battle School.

‘We’ve got over the first hurdle,’ Davies noted.

Agincourt is soliciting user feedback to simplify the VBS experience with its solution, and the company foresees a valuable role for data collected via BattleVR to feed into the British Army’s Collective Training Transformation Programme.