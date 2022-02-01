Supply chain issues cast shadow over 2022

The USAF is now conducting trials to move students from the T-6 straight to transport aircraft such as the C-130J. (Photo: CAE)

In the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is encouraging to see developments continue in the field of training and simulation. I/ITSEC 2021 provided the perfect opportunity to speak with manufacturers and explore the changes under way.

With the Omicron variant of COVID-19 casting its evil spell across the globe, it is an opportune moment to misquote Shakespeare and ask: ‘Will no one rid me of this turbulent disease?’ Alas, many epidemiologists fear that COVID will be with us for many years to come, so society has to find ways of accommodating this modern pestilence. That ‘accommodation’ of COVID can be irksome, but it can be done. Booster jabs, checks before and after travelling to the US and mask-wearing during the event allowed I/ITSEC 2021 to take place in Orlando from 28 November to 2 December 2021.