Ireland joins European programme to train Ukrainian forces

Ireland has approved the participation of up to 30 of its Defence Forces personnel in the European Union Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine).

Tánaiste and Minister for Defence, Micheál Martin, said 'EUMAM Ukraine will provide vital training support to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as the coordination of EU member states’ activities delivering the training.'

The primary role of the Irish troops will be to provide training to Ukrainian personnel in one or more EU countries. These trainers will be supplemented by staff based in the Military Planning and Conduct Capability (MPCC) in Brussels and in multi-national Special Training Command in Strausberg, Germany.

EUMAM Ukraine has a mandate to provide individual, collective and specialised training to up to 15,000 Ukrainian personnel across multiple locations in the EU.

The EU mission reached initial operating capability on 28 November 2022 and 24 member states have offered more than 100 training modules to date.