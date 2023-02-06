EU training and support continues to flow to Ukraine

At the beginning of February, the European Council adopted additional assistance measures under the European Peace Facility (EPF) that provides military assistance to Ukraine.

These consist of seven packages worth €500 million ($536 million), and a $48 million assistance measure supporting the training efforts of the EU Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine)

With the latest package, the total EU contribution under the EPF initiative reaches $3.86 billion.

‘Ukraine should get all the necessary military equipment and training it needs to defend its territory and its people from Russia’s war of aggression. They are not just defending their country; they are also defending our common values and the basic principles of international law,’ high representative for foreign affairs and security policy at the European Council Josep Borell said in a statement.

‘Today’s new measures send a clear message at a crucial time: we will continue supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes and as long as it is needed.’

The objective of the assistance is to support Ukrainian personnel trained under EUMAM Ukraine with non-lethal equipment, supplies and service to back the training activities.

Previous assistance measures under the EPF for Ukraine were agreed last year on 28 February, 23 March, 13 April, 23 May, 21 July and 17 October.