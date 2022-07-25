Ireland adopts middle course for defence spending growth with air surveillance radar a priority

The Irish government is planning to increase annual defence spending by more than 40% over the next six years to fund a primary radar capability, and also to increase wages of almost all personnel in an effort to retain members and increase the size of the defence force.

This move follows a report in February 2022 from the Commission on the Defence Forces which suggested three funding and programme options: the status quo of a €1.1 billion ($1.13 billion) budget, an increase to €1.5 billion, or a doubling of the budget.

The government chose the second option but aims to