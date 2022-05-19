International Flight Training School produces first pilots

The International Flight Training School (IFTS) has awarded the first phase four (Advanced/Lead-In to Fighter Training) certification to two pilots of the Luftwaffe.

The training course utilises the M-346 advanced integrated training system.

The IFTS is a strategic partnership between the Italian Air Force and Leonardo in collaboration with CAE.

The pilot training was conducted over nine months at Galatina Air Base, Italy, where the 61st Wing of the Italian Air Force is based.

Leonardo said in a statement that once fully operational, the IFTS will allow ‘the doubling of the current offer through the creation of a new training centre.’

The IFTS prepares pilots to operate the latest generation fighter jets.

A new campus is set for inauguration in Decimomannu, Sardinia and will be dedicated to the Ground-Based Training System (GBTS).

The partners claim the new building will allow the integration of training scenarios between simulated and real aircraft through LVC technology.

Leonardo CAE Advanced Jet Training, a company, born from the partnership between Leonardo and CAE, will provide the maintenance and logistical support for the fleet of M-346 aircraft and simulators.