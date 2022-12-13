Improbable closes US defence business

Improbable US Defense & National Security, a subsidiary of UK-based synthetic environment specialist Improbable, has shut down its US defence business.

Information about the closure emerged on 9 December when Improbable US employees began posting about their departure from the company on social media, citing ‘macroeconomic conditions' and the company’s decision to divest its US defence activities.

Both Improbable US and the UK parent were approached by Shephard for comment but no answer had been received at the time of publication.

On 10 December, however, Improbable US president and GM Caitlin Dohrman wrote in a LinkedIn post that ‘Improbable's sudden decision to leave