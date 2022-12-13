To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Improbable closes US defence business

13th December 2022 - 13:30 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

One question Improbable Defence is likely to face in the coming months is how the closure of its US business will affect its UK endeavours. (Photo: UK MoD Crown Copyright)

The British company's subsidiary Improbable Defense US will cease its American defence activities due to 'challenging macroeconomic conditions'.

Improbable US Defense & National Security, a subsidiary of UK-based synthetic environment specialist Improbable, has shut down its US defence business.

Information about the closure emerged on 9 December when Improbable US employees began posting about their departure from the company on social media, citing ‘macroeconomic conditions' and the company’s decision to divest its US defence activities.

Both Improbable US and the UK parent were approached by Shephard for comment but no answer had been received at the time of publication.

On 10 December, however, Improbable US president and GM Caitlin Dohrman wrote in a LinkedIn post that ‘Improbable's sudden decision to leave

