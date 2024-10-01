Hadean completes live-virtual training capability for British Army

UK technology company Hadean has announced the completion of the development of a new AI-enhanced capability designed to improve blended live-virtual training for the UK Armed Forces.

The capability is the first phase of an effort called Populating the World of Training which involves the use of multimodal LLMs to bridge the real and synthetic worlds to provide enhanced training.

The work has been funded from Army Innovation as part of Army Futures, in support of the Future Collective Training System (FCTS), under a project run by the DASA and delivered to Defence Science and Technology Lab (Dstl).

Hadean said the platform uses AI to populate human terrain in a synthetic training environment to deliver more realistic and effective training outcomes. The platform uses AI to integrate what it claimed was realistic, consistent and representative simulation of A3E (Audiences, Actors, Adversaries and Enemies), while tracking and reporting all activity throughout the training exercise.

In support of the capability a demonstration was carried out at the British Army’s BattleLab in Dorset in September. It was said to be the first time that the bridging of the physical and virtual worlds through real-time interactions and multimodal generative AI had been undertaken for the British Army.

This project built on Hadean’s recent delivery of the Collective Training Transformation Programme Pathfinder contract, during which the company developed and deployed a cloud-native simulation. The effort has been designed to validate a spatial compute platform for the British Army, supporting delivery and after-action review in expeditionary conditions.