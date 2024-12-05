To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • I/ITSEC 2024: 3D perception announces next-generation simulation software WarpCore

I/ITSEC 2024: 3D perception announces next-generation simulation software WarpCore

5th December 2024 - 10:01 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Orlando

Atlas Fixed-Wing Display. (Photo: author)

The company is also showcasing the Draco and Atlas simulators at I/ITSEC 2024.

The Scandinavian company 3D Perception (3DP) is working on a next-generation Windows Advanced Rasterisation Platform (WARP) software to be released early next year. Named WarpCore, it comprises a software package which seamlessly provides warp and blends image processing on the image generator (IG).

According to the company, WarpCore does not require access to the IG source code and will play an integral role in 3DP Northstar display ecosystem, which includes a range of features to simplify the installation, operation, and maintenance of simulation display systems.

It is designed to provide real-time capabilities and process any resolution supported by the

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

