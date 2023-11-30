I/ITSEC 2023: Barco expands F400 series with new projector

Barco has introduced the F400-N4K, the latest product from its F400 line of projectors, which has been designed to offer laser projection, high-speed processing, minimal latency and what the Belgium-based digital projection and imaging manufacturer termed as ‘extreme reliability’ with 4K UHD resolution.

The new product, launched at training and simulation exhibition I/ITSEC 2023 in Orlando, Florida, this week, features a new architecture and the next-generation Barco Pulse electronics and software platform. It will aim to provide users with a high level of realism through high-resolution images and support demanding training and simulation applications.

Magnus Johannessen, product manager for simulation at Barco, explained that F400-N4K can be operated in diverse domains and missions including in NVG training.

‘It is a flight simulator-capable projector but it can be used for ships, shooters, whatever you can think of,’ Johannessen stressed. ‘It can basically do any kind of simulation and is even motion compatible.’

The F400-N4K has a native resolution of 4K (4,096 x 2,176) and the possibility to pixel-shift to 6K. It is capable of going up to 240Hz at native 4K resolution and show details in fast-moving scenarios.

Like the other solutions within the F400 family, the new projector is a true solid-state projector with no moving parts, using a static phosphor plate in the illumination path instead of a phosphor wheel. Its H-beam-shaped aluminium core gives the projector a better weight distribution with the electronics, hardware and software built around the core.

The components of the system can be accessed for maintenance purposes from both top and bottom, which protects the F400 series against shocks and vibration, and enables its use mounted on fast-moving motion platforms.

For more extreme scenarios, Barco has designed optional lens support kits that stiffen the entire structure including the external and internal lens, engine, prisms and imager chip.

Barco projectors on display at I/ITSEC 2023. (Photo: Flavia Camargos Pereira)

At the I/ITSEC 2023, the supplier also showcased the F80, F70, FL40 and G50 projectors, as well as the Pulse electronics and software platform.

The F80 has been designed for fixed installation, offering 3D capability, 4K UHD resolution and lengthy operating times without the need for lamp change. The F70 is a laser phosphor projector featuring native WQXGA, while the FL40 has been fitted with dual iris and optical filters to ensure optimal contrast and deeper black levels for image clarity.

Part of the G series, the G50 is a single-chip laser phosphor solution equipped with user-friendly software for easy installation and maintenance. All of the company’s new projection platforms have been integrated with Barco Pulse, the company's electronic processing technology.

Shephard'scoverage is sponsored by: