I/ITSEC 2021: Barco launches new native 4K projector

Barco's new F400-HR projector was launched at i/ITSEC 2021. (Photo: Barco)

Projection specialists Barco uses I/ITSEC 2021 to launch a new native 4K projector that is aimed directly at the T&S market.

Barco has launched its latest projector, the F400-HR. The company claims that this is the industry’s first single-chip native 4K resolution projector. Its high-speed processing, reliability and laser illumination make it ideally suited to the T&S market says Barco.

It has a native resolution of 4,096 x 2,176 (4K) that can be increased to 6K using the built-in pixel-shift capability if required. The projector’s high-speed processing of up to 240 Hz at native 4K resolution enables high speed, close to terrain visualisation without smearing.

The F400-HR projector is built around the company’s Barco Pulse platform. The projector also benefits from a high bandwidth capacity that ensures multiple advanced processing operations can take place with minimal time delays.

Barco Pulse also features an expansion port for optional modules to increase the range of standard inputs, and the API enables users to integrate custom management tools and value-add features to complement the projector’s software.

The high-speed laser light source creates images ‘speckle free’ that the company says provide ‘clarity and colour intensity in every situation’.

The projector has a lifetime of up to 50,000 hours (depending on the mode of operation) without the need for maintenance, and it also ensures a minimal total cost of ownership and is fully rated for shock and vibration.

This projector’s construction is well suited to installation on a motion platform as its electronics and hardware are built around an H-beam shaped aluminium core, to give the projector an optimized strength-to-weight ratio. This, says the company, ‘also facilitates simplified maintenance and service, with critical components directly accessible from top and bottom’.

According to Dave Fluegeman, VP of Barco’s Simulation Division, ‘the F400-HR will be a flagship device in our portfolio for the coming years’.

For NVG training applications, the FS400-HR projector adds a dedicated IR light source to the F400-HR’s solid-state RGB light engine, allowing for individual control of visible light and IR intensity.

Both projectors are available with the company’s new ultra-high resolution EN83 lens that is optimised for native 4K and higher resolutions. The lens has been designed specifically to maximise brightness, eliminate dust contamination and to withstand motion and vibration through an improved barrel design.