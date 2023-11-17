I/ITSEC 2023: AI and VR training platforms set to steal limelight in Orlando
I/ITSEC, the world’s largest modelling, simulation and training event, will return to Florida for its 2023 edition at the end of November revealing a wealth of technological innovations made possible by recent advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual reality (VR).
Among the many companies to exhibit their platforms and products at Orlando’s Orange County Convention Center, Taqtile, a digital modernization and AR-enabled work-instruction technologies company, will present its Manifest platform which can help warfighters overcome equipment failures during combat.
The company said that its cloud-operated platform provided AR-enabled augmentation for warfighters and has been designed to train personnel on inspection procedures, equipment familiarization and complex maintenance processes.
Kelly Malone, chief business officer at Taqtile, said: ‘The Manifest platform enables the digital transformation of critical defence procedures and processes, positively impacting the effectiveness, adaptivity and resiliency of our troops, and the vehicles and systems they rely upon.’
Real-Time Innovations (RTI), a software framework company for autonomous systems, will be offering attendees the chance to try out a unique cockpit experience which will include displays, flight path and surrounding environments, demonstrating an ‘integration of multiple systems, simulating a FACE-certifiable solution’.
It will also demo its Connext platform, which can share data directly and ‘connect AI algorithms to real-time networks of devices to build autonomous systems’.
Meanwhile, Applied Research Associates (ARA) will be on hand to display its developments in synthetic environments, realistic physiology and virtual reality (VR).
Within the company’s software portfolio, the Unreal-Engine-based Chem/Bio Training and Assessment in Simulated Conditions (CB-TASC) project can offer training for Warfighters operating in contaminated environments.
CB-TASC, a plugin to the ARA’s Virtual Reality Tactical Assault Kit (VR-TAK), can present users with a VR environment reflecting the physics associated with the release of chemical and biological agents.
Organized by the National Training and Simulation Association (NTSA), I/ITSEC will take place in Orlando, Florida, from 27 November to 1 December.
