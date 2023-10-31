Kratos wins $16 million Australian UH-60M Black Hawk trainer contract

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has been awarded a contract for three aviation trainers worth more than US$16.9 million for the Australian Defence Force (ADF).

The FMS deal, issued by the US Army’s Program Executive Office (PEO) Aviation Utility Project Office, was for one Kratos UH-60M Black Hawk Avionics Trainer (BHAT) and two Kratos UH-60M Maintenance Blended Reconfigurable Aviation Trainers (MBRAT).

The UH-60M MBRAT, a full-task trainer of all avionics systems, invokes a virtual immersive environment and spatial physical awareness. The UH-60M BHAT, a high-fidelity hands-on training system (HOTS), provides full-task training through the simulation of all avionics systems in a fully integrated configuration within an immersive physical environment.

The trainers will be used by the ADF Rotary Wing Aircraft Maintenance School (RAMS) at the Army Aviation Centre, Swartz Barracks, Queensland.

The three UH-60M avionics trainers will become part of the ADF’s new UH-60M maintenance training capability and complement the existing Kratos CH-47F avionics trainer at RAMS.

‘The ADF’s future Blackhawk avionics maintenance technicians will train on a suite of cutting-edge devices that combine the Blackhawk airframe with simulated avionics systems for a combined hands-on and virtually immersive training experience,’ said, Jose Diaz, senior VP of Kratos Training Solutions.