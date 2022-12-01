I/ITSEC 2022: MVRsimulation joint fires trainer makes accreditation progress

MVRsimulation’s Deployable Joint Fires Trainer (DJFT) has achieved Interim Accreditation by the Joint Fires Support Executive Steering Committee with the 4th Combat Training Squadron (CTS) at the USAFE-AFAFRICA Warfare Center, the company announced at I/ITSEC 2022 in Orlando.

The DJFT enables JTACs to log controls for currency using the simulator that would normally have to be carried out as live events.

The system supports data link messaging to execute Link 16 and VMF Digitally Aided Close Air Support (DACAS) protocols in accordance with current joint tactics, techniques, and procedures.

This MR system is designed to provide a quick deployment capability for JTACs and forward observers (FOs) to train alongside fixed-wing, rotary-wing and UAS crews within an immersive, joint training environment.

The DJFT uses the latest Varjo XR-3 Focal Edition MR headset as the heart of the system. The DJFT is a portable system consisting of a role player, an instructor operator station and an observer station while the XR-3 enables a 360-degree FOV and integrated JTAC equipment.

MVRsimulation also showcased its portable fixed-wing Part Task Mission Trainer (PTMT). The PTMT can provide a low-cost, quick-deploy cockpit training solution to fill the gap in current in-use mission tactics training toolkits for military fixed-wing pilots.

Using notional aircraft hardware represented by touchscreens for conducting air-to-air or air-to-ground training scenarios, the PTMT can be configured for training on current third- and fourth-generation combat aircraft currently used by NATO nations.

PTMT scenarios are run on Battlespace Simulations’ (BSI’s) Modern Air Combat Environment (MACE) and MVRsimulation’s own Virtual Reality Scene Generator (VRSG) software and 3D terrain and models.

