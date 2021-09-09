To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

MetaVR changes name and offers more product

9th September 2021 - 15:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

NATO is now using the PTMT from MVRsimulation as part of its TLP. (Photo: MVRsimulation)

Visualisation and simulation integration specialist MetaVR Inc has changed its name to MVRsimulation Inc.

The company said that the name change, which took effect on 1 September, aligns it more closely with its growing suite of simulation products for the military and commercial training markets

These simulation products include ISR operator procedural trainers, deployable joint fires training systems and Part Task Mission Trainers (PTMT).

The PTMT also uses BSI's Modern Air Combat Environment software. The devices are now in service at Los Llanos Air Base, Albacete, Spain and are used as part of NATO’s multinational Tactical Leadership Programme.

These systems use the company’s Virtual Reality Scene Generator (VRSG), Terrain Tools and 3D models.

‘We are growing into new market areas offering hardware simulation solutions in addition to our VRSG software product suite, and this name change will help our customers identify us more closely with our new competencies across the military training and simulation sector,’ explained Garth Smith, president of MVRsimulation.

Smith told Shephard that the company believes technology is enabling the military to adopt lower-cost training systems that can deliver major benefits.

