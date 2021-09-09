MetaVR changes name and offers more product

DSEI 2021: Aeralis takes step towards first flight
Aeralis has added two key partners to its integrated design team as the company works towards freezing the design before the aircraft's first flight in 2024.
Visualisation and simulation integration specialist MetaVR Inc has changed its name to MVRsimulation Inc.
The company said that the name change, which took effect on 1 September, aligns it more closely with its growing suite of simulation products for the military and commercial training markets
These simulation products include ISR operator procedural trainers, deployable joint fires training systems and Part Task Mission Trainers (PTMT).
The PTMT also uses BSI's Modern Air Combat Environment software. The devices are now in service at Los Llanos Air Base, Albacete, Spain and are used as part of NATO’s multinational Tactical Leadership Programme.
These systems use the company’s Virtual Reality Scene Generator (VRSG), Terrain Tools and 3D models.
‘We are growing into new market areas offering hardware simulation solutions in addition to our VRSG software product suite, and this name change will help our customers identify us more closely with our new competencies across the military training and simulation sector,’ explained Garth Smith, president of MVRsimulation.
Smith told Shephard that the company believes technology is enabling the military to adopt lower-cost training systems that can deliver major benefits.
Polish Armed Forces buy ‘innovative, flexible training solutions’, says Saab.
Inzpire's Mission Training Devices Division has added three new simulators that are due to be unveiled at this year's DSEI event.
Collins Aerospace received a contract modification to enhance HITS-A and HITS-M training devices for the E-2D.
The requirement for the Ministry of Defence to evidence cost controls in the defence equipment space is seeing the emphasis for design and delivery of equipment training packages being placed onto the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM).
Trust is critical in training. But it takes time to win, and once lost, it is hard to recover.