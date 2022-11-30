Cubic aims high with new multi-domain LVC solutions at I/ITSEC 2022

Cubic Mission Performance and Solutions (CMPS) has used I/ITSEC 2022 to talk about its LVC training systems and multi-domain aspirations.

Pilots and aircrews have been using Cubic’s Individual Combat Aircrew Display System (ICADS) as combat display and debrief software for years now.

However, Cubic said, to tackle the complexities of modern multi-domain operations and training, it has developed SPEAR as a solution to provide an order of magnitude increase in capability founded on three key concepts: a common data model (CDM); LVC data integration; and learning management with rapid analysis.

SPEAR analysis and display techniques are designed to rapidly advance proficiency in the first two steps of the ‘observe and orient, decide and act’ (OODA) loop so that this can be demonstrated correctly more often and earlier in the learning process.

Tim Welde, BD director at CMPS, told Shephard at the show that this system is all about the data – and this is also true for most future training capabilities. He said advanced analytics applied during after-action review and debrief feed data storage for true learning management at the individual level and enable enterprise-level analysis for system improvements and AI development.

CMPS's VP global solutions Mark Graper added that figuring out the ‘what happened’ factor during a debrief consumes so much time that pilots and instructors have very little quality time to spend on the ‘why it happened’.

Pilot training is too often measured by the number of hours pilots put in, as opposed to how successful they are on training missions. (Photo: CMPS)

By using SPEAR’s mission data supported by analytics, the first 'what' element is clearly presented to personnel which allows for more effective debriefs.

Graper added that pilot training is too often measured by input (as in how many hours are flown) as opposed to output (how successful a training mission was), but this approach can present skewed results to instructors.

SPEAR collects a large amount of data during training and is able to translate it to ready-to-use information which allows for much better analysis, he said.

Cubic began working on SPEAR seven years ago and it was first deployed at Exercise Red Flag three years ago.

Air combat

Cubic is also on contract to provide the USAF with its P5 Combat Training System (CTS) System Security Update (SSU) by 2024. This field modification of the CTS meets all the USAF’s encrypted Air Combat Manoeuvring Instrumentation (ACMI) requirements at 7% of the cost of a replacement AMCI system, CMPS said.

The P5 SSU-modified ACMI pods are compatible with more than 800 F-35s containing the P5 Internal Subsystem for a complete, secure ACMI training architecture for the USAF and allied nations.

The company also showcased its Immersive Indirect Fire Training system capabilities. This supports the Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) and sets out to close the gap in realistic fire replication for individual, team and instrumented collective training.

Other Cubic products on display include its Live Training System (LTS), LVC Simulation of Chemical and Biological Threats and Synthetic Inject-to-Live LVC Training.

