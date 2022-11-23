Cubic to highlight immersive experiences at I/ITSEC 2022

Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions (CMPS) will showcase its advanced LVC training solutions at I/ITSEC 2022, taking place between 28 November and 2 December in Orlando, Florida.

‘Our live, virtual, constructive training solutions bring next-generation capabilities that fill current training gaps and allow our customers to train to the peer fight in a secure and cost-efficient environment with unprecedented realism,’ VP and GM of Cubic’s LVC training division Jonas Furukrona said in an 18 November statement.

At the show, CMPS will feature solutions for multi-domain LVC training, immersive simulation, game-based learning, air combat training and high-fidelity combat training systems.

Visitors will be able to see the company’s Immersive Indirect Fire Training system as well. This includes the Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) to close a gap in realistic fire replication for individual, team and instrumented collective training.

The system enables users to train sensor-to-shooter linkage in a high-fidelity environment.

The appetite in the US – and elsewhere – to improve direct and indirect fire training has grown. Cubic is closely engaged with the US Army to improve and expand simulations and training systems in both areas.

Other Cubic products on display will include its Live Training System (LTS), LVC Simulation of Chemical and Biological Threats and Synthetic Inject-to-Live (SITL) LVC Training.

The latter aims to bring the realism of near-peer conflict to fourth- and fifth-generation platforms’ cockpits. Cubic and its partners have demonstrated that SITL LVC can be achieved with low investment and risk, and can close the live-training proficiency gap in the next few years.

In other news, earlier this month, Cubic began full-rate production of its ID/IQ Next Generation Troposcatter (NGT) system under a contract with the US Marine Corps (USMC).

The production is the result of a ten-year contract awarded to CMPS by the USMC in 2019.

According to Cubic, the system will provide marines with low-latency communications by bouncing radio waves off the troposphere.

The NGT fits into a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) providing its occupants with connectivity and increased bandwidth while on the move.

In the statement of work, Cubic and Comtech Systems have teamed to include manufacturing and delivery of the NGT systems, test support, logistics and training, fielding support and sustainment.

