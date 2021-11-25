I/ITSEC 2021: XR to aid USSOCOM jumpmaster training

USSOCOM free-fall parachutists training with coalition forces. (Photo: DVIDS)

USSOCOM is set to receive a new XR free-fall jumpmaster virtual training system to supplement its initial and recurrent training courses.

US company Vertex Solutions has been awarded a contract to develop an extended-reality (XR) Military Free-Fall Jumpmaster Virtual Training System (MFF JM VTS) by the Irregular Warfare Technical Support Directorate in support of USSOCOM end users.

The Niceville, Florida-based company will develop the training system that is designed to supplement real-world live training.

According to Vertex, the contract calls for a system to provide a high-fidelity XR simulated environment that enables training and rehearsal for the full scope of jumpmaster tactics, techniques, and procedures over virtual drop zones. These techniques include High Altitude, High Opening and High Altitude, Low Opening insertions.

Currently, units perform their training using either lower fidelity mock-ups or during flight operations.

USSOCOM end users have identified the need for a virtual training system for MFF JMs to decrease costs, overcome training challenges related to weather and aircraft availability, and to increase training frequency and effectiveness.

A portable, low-cost XR VTS, coupled with a portable and reconfigurable ramp and door mock-up system, can supplement existing training methods and allow MFF JMs to rehearse JM duties safely and realistically.