I/ITSEC 2021: XR to aid USSOCOM jumpmaster training

I/ITSEC 2021: Hunters become the hunted for USAF
Boeing is to convert more F-16Cs into supersonic aerial targets.
US company Vertex Solutions has been awarded a contract to develop an extended-reality (XR) Military Free-Fall Jumpmaster Virtual Training System (MFF JM VTS) by the Irregular Warfare Technical Support Directorate in support of USSOCOM end users.
The Niceville, Florida-based company will develop the training system that is designed to supplement real-world live training.
According to Vertex, the contract calls for a system to provide a high-fidelity XR simulated environment that enables training and rehearsal for the full scope of jumpmaster tactics, techniques, and procedures over virtual drop zones. These techniques include High Altitude, High Opening and High Altitude, Low Opening insertions.
Currently, units perform their training using either lower fidelity mock-ups or during flight operations.
USSOCOM end users have identified the need for a virtual training system for MFF JMs to decrease costs, overcome training challenges related to weather and aircraft availability, and to increase training frequency and effectiveness.
A portable, low-cost XR VTS, coupled with a portable and reconfigurable ramp and door mock-up system, can supplement existing training methods and allow MFF JMs to rehearse JM duties safely and realistically.
Vertex Aerospace has won another year supporting the US Air Force's T-1A Jayhawk multi-engine training fleet.
Shephard talks to Elbit Systems and Elbit Systems UK about the upcoming I/ITSEC 2021 and developments concerning UK programmes.
The increasing complexity of emerging technologies is placing pressure on the optimisation of military training. In particular, air force training comes at a premium, so the right balance of tools and techniques is crucial for cost-effectiveness.
As part of the Vertex Solutions team, Ryan Aerospace is delivering flight training simulators to support the USAF's Pilot Training Transformation programme.
Comms simulation specialists ASTi will be using I/ITSEC 21 to showcase a number of its products alongside integration with Microsoft's HoloLens.