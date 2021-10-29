Is USSOCOM missing a trick with semi-submersibles?

Semi-submersibles could prove to be a crucial enabler for SOF to conduct stealthy infiltration in littoral waters — but it appears that US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) has no specific requirement in place for dual-function craft that can operate on the surface or dive and propel underwater.

Is USSOCOM missing an opportunity? Mark Cancian, a senior advisor at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), offered Shephard his insight on possible semi-submersible usage.

‘Semi-submersibles have received a lot of attention because of their stealthiness and simplicity, not having the complexity of a full submarine. Given SOCOM's interest in covert …