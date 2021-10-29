Is USSOCOM missing a trick with semi-submersibles?

Russian Pacific Fleet welcomes third Project 636.3 submarine
The Improved Kilo-II class submarine Magadan has been commissioned into the Russian Pacific Fleet.
Semi-submersibles could prove to be a crucial enabler for SOF to conduct stealthy infiltration in littoral waters — but it appears that US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) has no specific requirement in place for dual-function craft that can operate on the surface or dive and propel underwater.
Is USSOCOM missing an opportunity? Mark Cancian, a senior advisor at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), offered Shephard his insight on possible semi-submersible usage.
‘Semi-submersibles have received a lot of attention because of their stealthiness and simplicity, not having the complexity of a full submarine. Given SOCOM's interest in covert …
Rolls-Royce completes new waterjet MRO facility while it reports increased demand for work related to Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) vessels.
Fincantieri has received a major contract from Qatar that included the four corvettes and other vessels in 2016.
Kongsberg will supply more missiles for Norwegian surface ships and extend the lifespan of the existing Norwegian NSM arsenal.
Leonardo will provide dual-function naval radars for installation on four Lithuanian Navy patrol vessels.
Specialising in uncrewed systems, Task Force 59 is the first of its kind within the USN — it completed its first integration exercise in October, just six weeks after it was set up by NAVCENT.