Is USSOCOM missing a trick with semi-submersibles?

29th October 2021 - 16:00 GMT | by Peter Ong in California

The Stidd MRCC (top left in surface mode and top right submerged), Armacraft Trident Mk1 (bottom left) and Armacraft Trident Mk2 (bottom right) are examples of semi-submersible craft. (Photos: Stidd/Armacraft)

Semi-submersible craft could present opportunities for USSOCOM in covert operations.

Semi-submersibles could prove to be a crucial enabler for SOF to conduct stealthy infiltration in littoral waters — but it appears that US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) has no specific requirement in place for dual-function craft that can operate on the surface or dive and propel underwater.

Is USSOCOM missing an opportunity? Mark Cancian, a senior advisor at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), offered Shephard his insight on possible semi-submersible usage.

‘Semi-submersibles have received a lot of attention because of their stealthiness and simplicity, not having the complexity of a full submarine. Given SOCOM's interest in covert …

