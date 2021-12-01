I/ITSEC 2021: US training adapts to trends

USMC training with virtual targets using a Mk 19 automatic grenade launcher in the Indoor Simulated Marksmanship Trainer at Camp Lejeune. (Photo: USMC/Cpl. Sullivan Laramie)

Harnessing modern technologies to meet training and simulation requirements is more important than ever, senior officers told the I/ITSEC 2021 conference audience.

Senior US military personnel plus a brigadier general from a NATO ally used the I/ITSEC 2021 conference to talk about their perceptions of current trends in modelling, simulation and training (MS&T).

LtGen Kevin Iiams, commander of USMC Training and Education Command, said he wants MS&T to use ‘agile stacked technology that trains Marines from lance corporals up to commanding generals’.

This approach includes training in what he termed ‘the need to drive decision-making under complex and austere environments’. Such training via models and simulations can provide leaders with an ‘opportunity to seize and maintain initiative where they have not had it had before’.

However, to do this, both the participants and the Marines must be able to ‘accept, learn and move on from mistakes’, Iiams added.

US Army MG Robert Marion pointed out that 85% of training resources for ground forces are allocated to the individual and tactical unit (company and smaller) level, which constitutes the building blocks of combat capabilities.

This is why the Synthetic Training Environment (STE) has concentrated on representing this level before moving on to aggregating larger US Army formations, he added.

RADM Peter Garvin, who is responsible for ‘street to fleet’ education and training in the USN, said that modelling and simulation is important to his goal of providing ‘increased access to relevant training, not at the school house but where they are working today, at the point of need’.

As for the USAF, its director of training and readiness, Maj Gen Albert Miller, pointed to the need for ‘a different approach to training’ in view of the peer threat environment.

He called for modelling and simulation initiatives that ‘pull requirements from the test world and the training world together’ in a single environment that can adapt quickly to a wide range of applications.

Brig Gen Ilmars Lejins of the Latvian Army provided a perspective from NATO force transformation. He noted how ‘audacious wargaming’ is helping to enable the alliance ‘to prepare people with right skills for the future’.

Lejins explained: ‘We call it audacious wargaming not only to stay on the technical side but also to put the [training emphasis on] audaciousness in thinking.’

He described ‘pretty good progress’, adding: ‘We are more interested in getting people to think outside the box as well as being able to play in the box with the [MS&T] technologies we have on hand.’