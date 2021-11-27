I/ITSEC 2021: Quantum3D unveils MR IG

I/ITSEC 2021: L3Harris dives deeper into undersea training
Underwater ranges are being developed for US forces to train off the coast of California, Hawaii and the Bahamas.
Historically known for its provision of image generation systems, Quantum3D continues to expand its offering in the area of integrated training solutions.
The company’s latest product is its Mixed Reality Image Generation (MR IG) visual system that is being highlighted at this year’s I/ITSEC.
This new simulation system features the Varjo XR-3 eye-limiting resolution head mounted display that has been integrated with the company’s Independence IDX image generator and MANTIS image generation software.
The company says that MR IG, ‘eliminates the need for expensive multi-channel dome display systems while maintaining full 360-degree visuals for the trainee pilot. This can substantially reduce the physical footprint of the simulator, the initial purchase cost, and ongoing maintenance costs.’
The launch of MR IG emphasises the growing trend for low-cost, deployable flight training devices that feature high-resolution image generators and displays.
MR IG provides mixed reality solutions whereby, ‘a masked region defines where the real world is visible. This is typically used to allow a real-world cockpit mock-up to be used interactively by the pilot. The capability for the trainee to see both their own hands and the real cockpit eliminates the problem encountered in pure VR systems in which the trainee is unable to coordinate interaction with real-world controls.’
MANTIS uses two NVIDIA RTX 390 GPUs using VR SLI technology to render the scene for both eyes in parallel.
Underwater ranges are being developed for US forces to train off the coast of California, Hawaii and the Bahamas.
USSOCOM is set to receive a new XR free-fall jumpmaster virtual training system to supplement its initial and recurrent training courses.
Boeing is to convert more F-16Cs into supersonic aerial targets.
Vertex Aerospace has won another year supporting the US Air Force's T-1A Jayhawk multi-engine training fleet.
Shephard talks to Elbit Systems and Elbit Systems UK about the upcoming I/ITSEC 2021 and developments concerning UK programmes.
The increasing complexity of emerging technologies is placing pressure on the optimisation of military training. In particular, air force training comes at a premium, so the right balance of tools and techniques is crucial for cost-effectiveness.