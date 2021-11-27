I/ITSEC 2021: Quantum3D unveils MR IG

Visitors to I/ITSEC 2021 will see how Varjo HMDs are gaining increasing influence in the military T&S market. (Photo: Varjo)

Quantum3D is using I/ITSEC to launch its latest integrated training device, the MR IG.

Historically known for its provision of image generation systems, Quantum3D continues to expand its offering in the area of integrated training solutions.

The company’s latest product is its Mixed Reality Image Generation (MR IG) visual system that is being highlighted at this year’s I/ITSEC.

This new simulation system features the Varjo XR-3 eye-limiting resolution head mounted display that has been integrated with the company’s Independence IDX image generator and MANTIS image generation software.

The company says that MR IG, ‘eliminates the need for expensive multi-channel dome display systems while maintaining full 360-degree visuals for the trainee pilot. This can substantially reduce the physical footprint of the simulator, the initial purchase cost, and ongoing maintenance costs.’

The launch of MR IG emphasises the growing trend for low-cost, deployable flight training devices that feature high-resolution image generators and displays.

MR IG provides mixed reality solutions whereby, ‘a masked region defines where the real world is visible. This is typically used to allow a real-world cockpit mock-up to be used interactively by the pilot. The capability for the trainee to see both their own hands and the real cockpit eliminates the problem encountered in pure VR systems in which the trainee is unable to coordinate interaction with real-world controls.’

MANTIS uses two NVIDIA RTX 390 GPUs using VR SLI technology to render the scene for both eyes in parallel.