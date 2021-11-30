I/ITSEC 2021: Military must address AI disconnect from lab to frontline

The Western Air Defense Sector rolled out an AI-based system called Battle Management Training NEXT in late August 2021 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. (Photo: USAF/Maj Kimberly Burke)

A roadmap, including a plan to address training requirements, is needed to ensure that US military AI programmes are not lost in translation from theory into practice.

Challenges in integrating AI with deployable, operational US military capabilities were addressed in a tutorial from industry and government experts on 29 November during the opening day of the annual I/ITSEC meeting in Orlando, Florida.

Courtney Crosby, senior lead scientist at Booz Allan Hamilton, noted that ‘anywhere from 50 percent to 85 percent’ of all AI programmes fail in combat zones even when their underlying algorithms were technically successful in testing or in laboratory environments.

She attributed this to treating AI as a technical problem, often overshadowing the need to ‘operationalise’ AI as part of an existing mission.

As an example, Crosby mentioned how one AI-based system, deployed to Afghanistan, had to be removed from a tactical operations centre (TOC) — not because of mission failure, but because its cooling fan, straining to remain functional in hot temperatures, was so noisy that the TOC could not function until its plug was finally pulled.

Failures such as this do not necessarily reflect inherent complexity; Crosby said that most AI algorithms average some 70 lines of code, which means they can be printed on a single sheet of paper.

The solution to reduce the failure rate is not in AI itself but how the US military makes it operational. Crosby referred to the successful global-scale introduction of disruptive technologies such as 5G smartphones and electric vehicles as examples of mitigating technical challenges.

With these examples in mind, she advocated a ‘roadmap to move AI from the lab to the real world’.

Even AI-enabled successes come with challenges for the US military. Technologies introduced by DARPA in Project Maven, which used AI to free analysts from having to directly observe streaming video from UAVs to detect and identify objects, required a reorganisation of how these personnel were to be trained and deployed.

‘There is no MOS [military operational specialty] for AI,’ Crosby reminded her audience, adding that this puts AI behind cyber in achieving operational integration and also limits the availability of experienced military-trained personnel who can later work for industry in integrating AI with mission requirements.