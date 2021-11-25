I/ITSEC 2021: L3Harris dives deeper into undersea training

Diagram depicting the functional relationship between in-water and shore-based structures that comprise a typical Undersea Warfare Training Range. (Image: NAVAIR)

Underwater ranges are being developed for US forces to train off the coast of California, Hawaii and the Bahamas.

The Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division has issued a $23.2 million contract modification for L3Harris Technologies to undertake further installation, engineering and technical support for the Undersea Warfare Training Range (USWTR) programme.

Specifically, the modification exercises options for USWTR Increments II and III, under which training ranges are being developed offshore from the Bahamas, California and Hawaii.

Work will be performed in Goleta, California, and is expected to be completed in December 2023.

Overseen by the USN Naval Aviation Training Systems and Ranges programme office, USWTRs enable ships, submarines and aircraft to track targets on or below the surface for anti-submarine warfare training.