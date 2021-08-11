L3Harris dives into next stage of undersea range upgrade

First firing of GQM-163 Coyote SSST in UK
QinetiQ hosts major US-led exercise that sees the GQM-16SA Coyote fired in UK for the first time.
L3Harris Technologies is installing Increments II and III of the Undersea Warfare Training Range (USWTR) for the USN under a $393 million contract.
The company already has almost ten years of experience in implementing USWTR Increment I, which included installing ocean sensors and shore electronics subsystems in an area off the Florida coast covering about 500 square nmi.
Work in Increments II and III will replace and upgrade previously installed systems in other underwater training range sites near Hawaii, the Bahamas and Southern California.
USWTRs enable ships, submarines and aircraft to track targets on the surface and subsurface for anti-submarine warfare training.
Each range includes more than 600 miles of undersea cables, several hundred sophisticated acoustic sensors and shore-based control, display and processing facilities.
The first of an initial batch of 32 TH-73A Thrasher training helicopters has arrived at NAS Whiting Field to provide the USN with a much-improved training capability.
HTM began work last month on a contract from BAIINBw to provide, maintain and support EC135 helicopters.
The USAF has strengthened its 'red air' capabilities at Nellis AFB with the addition of F-35s flown by trained aggressor pilots.
The US DoD continues to invest in the space domain, with the US Army Space and Missile Defense School being the latest recipient of new training capabilities.
CAE's purchase of L3Harris T&S business continues to reap rewards.