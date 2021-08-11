L3Harris dives into next stage of undersea range upgrade

Work on USWTR Increments II and III will replace and upgrade previously installed systems. (Photo: L3Harris)

USN orders replacement and upgraded equipment for its undersea training ranges.

L3Harris Technologies is installing Increments II and III of the Undersea Warfare Training Range (USWTR) for the USN under a $393 million contract.

The company already has almost ten years of experience in implementing USWTR Increment I, which included installing ocean sensors and shore electronics subsystems in an area off the Florida coast covering about 500 square nmi.

Work in Increments II and III will replace and upgrade previously installed systems in other underwater training range sites near Hawaii, the Bahamas and Southern California.

USWTRs enable ships, submarines and aircraft to track targets on the surface and subsurface for anti-submarine warfare training.

Each range includes more than 600 miles of undersea cables, several hundred sophisticated acoustic sensors and shore-based control, display and processing facilities.