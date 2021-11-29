I/ITSEC 2021: IAI demonstrates the future for live air training

The Ehud ACMI system was fitted to all participants of BF21 including RAF Typhoon FGR4 aircraft. (Photo: IAI)

IAI explained at I/ITSEC 2021 how it used its EHUD ACMI live training system to integrate participants on the recent Exercise Blue Flag 2021.

The recently concluded Exercise Blue Flag 2021 (BF21) in Israel will be remembered for two key factors: the integration of land targets and air defence threats into the training scenarios for the first time; and the participation of the Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF).

The technical integration of ground targets and threats was made possible by an enhanced version of the Ehud Air Combat Manoeuvring Instrumentation (ACMI) system from Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI).

IAI says that ‘for the first time ever land targets were integrated into the air combat training network together with situational awareness including real-time location of simulated air defence threats’.

BF21 was ‘the largest and most advanced air exercise ever held in the country', IAI noted, with participation from the air forces of France, Germany, Greece, India, Italy, the UK and the US, as well as the RJAF (although Jordanian involvement was not publicised by either IAI or the Israeli government).

IAI provided field services for training and combat analysis to the participants, as well as what it refers to as supplying ‘Ehud-type ACMI pods for use on the fighter jets in foreign and Israeli air forces [as well as] ground instrumentation for mobile targets'.

The Ehud system provided pilots with a unified airspace display of all aircraft in the exercise, all airborne threats and every tactical event that occurred during the exercise. All pre-planned scenarios were entered into the system’s database, providing data for AAR and operational evaluation.

Threats were provided by the IAF’s 115th Aggressor Squadron, ground-based air defence assets and, according to some reports, F-35 Adirs.

‘For the first time ever, we combined the creation of land target data and a simulation of air defence systems emulating existing enemy capabilities,’ said Jacob Galifat, general manager of the MALAM division within IAI.

‘This system’s capabilities in multinational training enables our clients to obtain critical tactical information for their fighter pilots and battle management systems in different types of defence forces.’

Galifat made an interesting point in that this latest variant of Ehud seemed to be able to integrate a disparate group of aircraft with a variety of weapons and avionics into a single exercise management system.

Although Israeli sources did not confirm the participation of RJAF aircraft, Shephard understands that F-16AM aircraft took part from bases in Jordan and transited to and from the exercise area above the Negev desert. This is yet another example of the rapprochement between Israel and some of its Arab neighbours.