Scorpius T makes first appearance at Blue Flag 2021

Throughout Blue Flag 2021 the Israeli Air Force (IAF) will simulate, together with foreign air forces, advanced combat scenarios that require complex coordination and communication. (Image: ELTA)

ELTA has announced its Scorpius T training system is in use at the multi-national training exercise, Blue Flag.

ELTA, a subsidiary of Israel Aerospace Industries, has announced its Training Scorpius (Scorpius T) system is participating in the Blue Flag 2021 military exercise.

This will be the first use of the system in an international military exercise.

Scorpius T – a mobile, AESA, EW threat simulator – emulates modern, signal-dense, multi-threat scenarios for the training of aircrews and operators, as well as the testing of EW functions

The system is compatible with 5th generation fighters, mission-aircraft and fighter aircraft.

Its technology uses a range of small transmitter/receiver units, opposed to a single mechanical antenna, to provide a mobile training unit capable of simulating a range of combat scenarios.

It is capable of producing an exact RF signature of any system, version or mode, to simulate full engagement cycles.

The system supports multiple simulation beams simultaneously with multiple enemy surface-to-air missiles and RF systems and can simulate double- and triple-digit threats.

The threat database can be updated to mirror emerging threats based on relevant data. It can synchronise with other simulators, ADMI or C2 centres.

Blue Flag is a military aviation exercise hosted by the Israeli Air Force. This year, multiple nations took part including: India, UK, USA, Germany, Italy, France and Greece.