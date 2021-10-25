Scorpius T makes first appearance at Blue Flag 2021

Calian bags French training contract
Calian to provide support for major French exercise involving the country's Rapid Reaction Corps.
ELTA, a subsidiary of Israel Aerospace Industries, has announced its Training Scorpius (Scorpius T) system is participating in the Blue Flag 2021 military exercise.
This will be the first use of the system in an international military exercise.
Scorpius T – a mobile, AESA, EW threat simulator – emulates modern, signal-dense, multi-threat scenarios for the training of aircrews and operators, as well as the testing of EW functions
The system is compatible with 5th generation fighters, mission-aircraft and fighter aircraft.
Its technology uses a range of small transmitter/receiver units, opposed to a single mechanical antenna, to provide a mobile training unit capable of simulating a range of combat scenarios.
It is capable of producing an exact RF signature of any system, version or mode, to simulate full engagement cycles.
The system supports multiple simulation beams simultaneously with multiple enemy surface-to-air missiles and RF systems and can simulate double- and triple-digit threats.
The threat database can be updated to mirror emerging threats based on relevant data. It can synchronise with other simulators, ADMI or C2 centres.
Blue Flag is a military aviation exercise hosted by the Israeli Air Force. This year, multiple nations took part including: India, UK, USA, Germany, Italy, France and Greece.
The latest Army Warfighting Experiment in the UK highlighted industry innovations that are set to power collective training in the future.
SEA has delivered a new submarine communication systems trainer to the Royal Navy Submarine School at HMS Raleigh.
The Belgian Ministry of Defence is evaluating VR technology to create virtual shoot-houses.
Following training with 81st Fighter Squadron at Moody AFB in Georgia, the Nigerian Air Force has now started operations with the A-29 from Kainji Air Base.
USAF contract modification sees Kratos provide spare parts for BQM-167A subscale target drones.