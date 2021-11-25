I/ITSEC 2021: Hunters become the hunted for USAF

I/ITSEC 2021: XR to aid USSOCOM jumpmaster training
USSOCOM is set to receive a new XR free-fall jumpmaster virtual training system to supplement its initial and recurrent training courses.
Boeing has received a $49.68 million sole-source contract from the US Air Force Life Cycle Management Center to deliver ‘Unique Material for Drone Peculiar Equipment Package’ so that retired F-16C airframes can be converted into QF-16 Full Scale Aerial Targets (FSATs).
The contract covers FSAT Lot 6 production of converted Block 25 and Block 30 F-16s, the DoD announced on 23 November.
Additional services will include programme integration support, ‘production line support material and warranty for drone peculiar equipment lay-in material’, the DoD added.
Work will be performed in St Louis, Missouri, and is expected to be completed by 30 April 2025.
Shephard Defence Insight notes that the FSAT is an optionally piloted supersonic aerial target based on a modified F-16 airframe. The USAF uses these full-scale aerial targets as platforms for training or to test and validate various air- and ground-based weapon systems.
While the DoD announcement did not specify how many F-16s will be converted in Lot 6, Boeing was expecting to receive a contract for 13 airframes in FY2021.
Vertex Aerospace has won another year supporting the US Air Force's T-1A Jayhawk multi-engine training fleet.
Shephard talks to Elbit Systems and Elbit Systems UK about the upcoming I/ITSEC 2021 and developments concerning UK programmes.
The increasing complexity of emerging technologies is placing pressure on the optimisation of military training. In particular, air force training comes at a premium, so the right balance of tools and techniques is crucial for cost-effectiveness.
As part of the Vertex Solutions team, Ryan Aerospace is delivering flight training simulators to support the USAF's Pilot Training Transformation programme.
Comms simulation specialists ASTi will be using I/ITSEC 21 to showcase a number of its products alongside integration with Microsoft's HoloLens.