I/ITSEC 2021: BISim supports Kongsberg’s new CORE

Kongsberg's new CORE RWS training device can be used in the classroom or as an embedded training system. (Photo: Kongsberg)

BISim announced at I/ITSEC that it is providing its VBS4 and IOS capabilities to support Kongsberg's new CORE RWS training device.

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace has teamed with Bohemia Interactive Simulations (BISim) to jointly develop simulation solutions for the Protector family of Remote Weapon Systems (RWS), which includes remote stations and remote turrets.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, Protector covers a range of different weapon systems and calibres.

A device known as the CORE Training Simulator, which can be used for classroom training and embedded simulation as part of the RWS, was unveiled at I/ITSEC 2021. The new device uses BISim’s VBS4 visualisation system.

Kongsberg said that the major benefit of the new simulator is that as well as initial classroom training, operators can train on the real equipment when deployed in the field.

‘The CORE Training Simulator sets a new standard for training simulators by enabling training on actual Protector systems with simulated scenarios,’ explained Pia Andersen, Programme Director Through Life Support at Kongsberg.

‘Because you are using real equipment, training with control grips and interacting with buttons, this approach to training improves and strengthens muscle memory. It’s also more engaging, which improves knowledge retention and drives behavioural change.’

Shephard understands that one of the reasons that Kongsberg selected VBS4 was its associated World Server that allows Protector customers to train anywhere in the world.

The CORE Training Simulator also includes a VBS Instructor Operating System (IOS) that allows instructors to monitor multiple trainees and, ‘observing operator system interactions during the live training sessions, including aiming technique, observation technique, weapon settings, and much more.’