US Army tests Raytheon Troposcatter communications
Raytheon Intelligence & Space announced on 13 June that its Troposcatter communications system successfully completed a five-week demonstration with the US Army.
The system was tested in multiple operational environments at 7 different locations across various distances, including in mountainous terrain at distances approaching 120 miles.
The Troposcatter is a next-generation, transportable BLoS solution able to establish high bandwidth and high-stability communication links to support the Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) concept.
Troposcatter is a cost-efficient solution that features low latency compared to satellite communications. The wireless point-to-point communications system delivers voice and C2 information when tactical SATCOM is denied, degraded or unavailable.
This system is designed for broadband communications at long-range BLoS links and can be configured with a single antenna, or additional antennas for diversity, combining to extend system performance.
Troposcatter is automated for self-alignment of the antenna and will achieve link connectivity in less than 40 minutes once emplaced.
The system uses radio-scattering effects in the lowest part of the atmosphere, allowing for BLOS communication, eliminating the need for multiple, expensive line-of-sight relays and limited satellite resources, to cover the range of a single Troposcatter link.
