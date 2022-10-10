AUSA 2022: Oshkosh pins hopes on JLTV versatility to win recompete programme

Oshkosh Defense is betting on a versatile solution in its proposal for the multipurpose Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) recompete programme.

Its General Purpose JLTV, on show on 10-12 October during the AUSA 2022 exhibition in Washington DC, featured a Kongsberg RWS and side-mounted Javelin launcher.

The company claimed in a press release that ‘the JLTV is the only light tactical vehicle that is flexible enough to incorporate a multitude of weapons systems without sacrificing payload, performance, or protection’.

The US Army on 9 February released an RfP for a $7.3 billion follow-on contract to purchase 15,425 platforms and 7,644 JLTV trailers, as