IFTS gains traction as Japan joins the club

The Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) has signed an agreement to send pilots to the Leonardo International Flight Training School (IFTS) in Lecce-Galatina airbase to conduct Phase IV advanced jet training. Japan is the third country to agree to send pilots to Lecce following Qatar and Germany.
The agreement was signed virtually in Rome on 26 October by the Italian Air Force Chief of Staff, Gen Alberto Rosso and his JASDF counterpart, Gen Shunji Izutsu.
IFTS is a joint initiative between the Italian Air Force and Leonardo that also includes an industrial partnership between Leonardo and CAE for maintenance/support of the aircraft
