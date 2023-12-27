To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • How close are the US Armed Forces to having super soldiers within their ranks?

How close are the US Armed Forces to having super soldiers within their ranks?

27th December 2023 - 11:45 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

US Army soldier during the pep rally at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, in December 2023. (Photo: US Army)

Pentagon services are working on projects to increase warfighters’ abilities including brain stimulation.

Superheroes sci-fi stories might be closer to becoming reality in the US as the Pentagon and its branches have been working on several efforts to increase warfighters' abilities and have super soldiers in their troops.

Apart from being better equipped, those warfighters are expected to have outstanding physical and mental capacities and be more resilient and capable of making better decisions.

Some of the US services’ projects in this realm include researching therapies to protect soldiers from bacterial and fungal threats, developing tools to enable better human-machine interaction and even using brain stimulation to sharpen their skills.

Speaking at I/ITSEC

