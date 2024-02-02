BAE Systems pioneers AI learning environment while Hadean wins army simulations contract

Obrizum, a UK-based AI specialist firm, has signed a strategic partnership with BAE Systems to create a new tailorable Digital Learning Environment (DLE).

Together, the two company will use Obrizum’s AI-powered adaptive learning technology to develop tailored training experiences. The incorporation of Obrizum's personalisation engines, high-fidelity Extended Reality (XR) technology and its diagnostic analytics, would offer potential improvements in efficiency, productivity and risk identification, the partners said.

DLE will also include virtual assistant technology and an AI-powered digital content store, enabling defence organisations to adapt it according to their changing needs and continue to ensure trainees develop the skills they need to support the armed forces of tomorrow.

Lucy Walton, head of training for BAE Systems' Air sector, said: “Every year BAE Systems trains more than 450 air crew including pilots, air traffic control and weapon system officers, and more than 6,000 technicians and ground crew for military forces across the world. This puts us in a unique position to understand the need to constantly evolve the training solutions we offer.”

Separately, Hadean has been awarded competitive funding by the UK Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) to develop and scale a complex and representative synthetic human terrain for British Army simulations. This will take the form of a contract with the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl).

The project will aim to enhance military training in land environments by populating scenarios with meaningful pattern-of-life behaviours and services such as local leaders, military, government agencies, NGOs, media and industry.

Hadean said that the capability, implemented as part of its AI-powered spatial computing platform, represented as a real-time social media hub within the LVC (Live, Virtual and Constructive) environments, would integrate AI models to deliver a configurable and consistent representation of A3E behaviours (Audiences, Actors, Adversaries and Enemies).