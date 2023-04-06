Hadean proves British Army CTTP solution resilience in austere environment
Hadean has delivered the final element of the British Army’s Collective Training Transformation Programme (CTTP) pathfinder contract.
The company was awarded the effort last July and demonstrated progress made on the pathfinder at I/ITSEC 2022 in Orlando. Demonstrations took in multiple sources of data collated from Exercise Wessex Storm, completed between 18 February and 11 March last year.
In the same month, the UK MoD decided to extend the pathfinder contract with Hadean, tasking the cloud-distributed technology company to prove the solution’s scalability once again, but this time in a communication austere environment.
The British Army selected Kenya as the
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Training
-
Space and cyber wargame brings 350 experts together
The Schriever Wargame 2023 explored critical space and cyberspace issues within a multi-domain environment across the spectrum of conflict.
-
Israeli F-35s to fly during US Red Flag drill for the first time
The Israeli Air Force participated in the latest Red Flag exercise with its F-35I Adir at Nellis AFB for high-end warfighting training.
-
Boeing and CAE partner to enhance P-8A Poseidon training solutions in Canada, Germany and Norway
Boeing and CAE are partnering to improve mission readiness for defence customers operating the P-8 Poseidon, providing cost-effective training solutions.
-
General Atomics helps train Marines for MQ-9A Reaper as service struggles to meet UAV operator requirements
General Atomics is conducting high-level training exercises with the US Marine Corps using its MQ-9A Reaper as the service experiences training problems under arrangements that could lead to a potential long-term partnership.
-
Standing NATO Maritime Group conducts training at sea
The demonstration of interoperability and maritime security capabilities in Souda Bay reinforces NATO's commitment to ensuring regional stability and safety in the Mediterranean.