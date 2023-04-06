Hadean proves British Army CTTP solution resilience in austere environment

Hadean has delivered the final element of the British Army’s Collective Training Transformation Programme (CTTP) pathfinder contract.

The company was awarded the effort last July and demonstrated progress made on the pathfinder at I/ITSEC 2022 in Orlando. Demonstrations took in multiple sources of data collated from Exercise Wessex Storm, completed between 18 February and 11 March last year.

In the same month, the UK MoD decided to extend the pathfinder contract with Hadean, tasking the cloud-distributed technology company to prove the solution’s scalability once again, but this time in a communication austere environment.

The British Army selected Kenya as the