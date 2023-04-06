To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Hadean proves British Army CTTP solution resilience in austere environment

Hadean proves British Army CTTP solution resilience in austere environment

6th April 2023 - 14:30 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

The outcome of these works is informing the requirements that the British Army is writing for the CTTP system. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

Hadean has completed scene-setting works for the British Army's Collective Training Transformation Programme as industry anxiously awaits developments on the nearly $800 million competition.

Hadean has delivered the final element of the British Army’s Collective Training Transformation Programme (CTTP) pathfinder contract.

The company was awarded the effort last July and demonstrated progress made on the pathfinder at I/ITSEC 2022 in Orlando. Demonstrations took in multiple sources of data collated from Exercise Wessex Storm, completed between 18 February and 11 March last year.

In the same month, the UK MoD decided to extend the pathfinder contract with Hadean, tasking the cloud-distributed technology company to prove the solution’s scalability once again, but this time in a communication austere environment.

The British Army selected Kenya as the

