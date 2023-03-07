GNSS simulator software breaks high-capacity barrier

Orolia, a Safran company, has announced that its global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation engine software Skydel can generate more than 500 signals from one platform.

The company said the software’s capability can be scaled up when employing robust hardware component sets.

‘GNSS chipset, cellular handset and GNSS receiver manufacturers have been looking for a robust solution that can generate a very high capacity of signals – with all the constellations and multiple frequencies – from a single workstation. Skydel gives them that capability,’ Pierre-Marie Le Veel, Orolia’s simulation product director, noted in a statement.

‘With the right hardware, Skydel is the first high-capacity GNSS simulator on the market that can also accurately generate advanced multi-path, jamming, spoofing, or the high number of signals and frequencies needed for a true LEO constellation simulation.’

Orolia said its software contains a feature set that includes multi-constellation/multi-frequency signal generation, remote control from user-defined scripts and integrated interference generation.

Skydel has an open, software-defined architecture and can also produce navwar signals without any additional hardware.