Raytheon satellite network will help track hypersonic threats

Raytheon Technologies has received an award worth over $250 million to design, develop and deliver a seven-vehicle networked missile tracking satellite constellation from the US Space Development Agency (SDA).

The low-Earth orbit constellation will become the fifth plane of satellites providing missile warning and tracking for the DoD as part of the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture effort.

'Developing a resilient and affordable proliferated satellite constellation in low-Earth orbit will improve our ability to track emerging threats like hypersonic missiles,' said Dave Broadbent, president of space and C2 at Raytheon Intelligence & Space.

For the contract, Raytheon will leverage existing designs, commercial products and common components to reduce technical risk and delivery times.

The constellation will be equipped with Raytheon's Wide Field of View overhead persistent IR sensor, Blue Canyon Technologies' Saturn-class microsatellite bus and SEAKR Engineering electronics payloads.