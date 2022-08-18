To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Germany receives robotic models of Russian tanks

18th August 2022 - 15:00 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

Targets can be statically employed or fitted with an internal robotic capability which enables the soldiers to train against a high-speed target. (Photo: GaardTech/Twitter)

Training tanks produced by GaardTech are equipped with a combination of active and passive equipment that allows for realistic live fire training against static and moving objects.

Australia-based military training vehicle manufacturer GaardTech has delivered robotic enemy vehicles that imitate Russian tanks to the German Armed Forces for testing and live fire employment.

The robotic models closely mimic the T-72, the T-90A and the T-14 Armata MBTs.

GaardTech claims the tank mock-ups are equipped with active thermal elements, radar combat emitters and passive radar signature. They can also move around and simulate an attack.

Targets can be statically employed or fitted with an internal robotic capability which enables the soldiers to train against high-speed targets.

‘Realistic enemy forces, which stimulate sensor systems and enable the training

