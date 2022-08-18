Germany receives robotic models of Russian tanks
Australia-based military training vehicle manufacturer GaardTech has delivered robotic enemy vehicles that imitate Russian tanks to the German Armed Forces for testing and live fire employment.
The robotic models closely mimic the T-72, the T-90A and the T-14 Armata MBTs.
GaardTech claims the tank mock-ups are equipped with active thermal elements, radar combat emitters and passive radar signature. They can also move around and simulate an attack.
Targets can be statically employed or fitted with an internal robotic capability which enables the soldiers to train against high-speed targets.
‘Realistic enemy forces, which stimulate sensor systems and enable the training
