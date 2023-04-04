To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • General Atomics helps train Marines for MQ-9A Reaper as service struggles to meet UAV operator requirements

4th April 2023 - 16:04 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

The USMC is forecast to acquire an additional six RQ-9A units to achieve its fleet size of 18 Reapers. (Photo: GA-ASI)

General Atomics is conducting high-level training exercises with the US Marine Corps using its MQ-9A Reaper as the service experiences training problems under arrangements that could lead to a potential long-term partnership.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) is working with the USMC on a series of service-level training exercises (SLTE) using a company-owned MQ-9A Reaper UAS to support the Marine Air-Ground Task Force Training Command (MAGTFCT).

SLTE 2-23 is being conducted near Twentynine Palms, California, with participation from joint forces. General Atomics began flying the MQ-9A on 3 February, with a combination of company and VMU-3 pilots and sensor operators.

The USMC said the MQ-9A enabled it to begin integrating Group 5 uncrewed aircraft into the Marine Air-Ground Task Force for the first time.

‘GA-ASI is always ready and willing to support

Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

