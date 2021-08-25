GDMS and Serious Simulations boost US live training

Leonardo ramps up Norwegian crew training
Leonardo increases training tempo as RNoAF AW101s gradually replace SAR Sea Kings.
General Dynamics Mission Systems and its partner, Serious Simulations, have now demonstrated all requirements for the Indirect Fire prototype for the US Army’s Synthetic Training Environment Live Training System (STE LTS) component.
The programme was executed under the first STE LTS contract vehicle using the Other Transaction Authority (OTA) mechanism and took place at Fort Benning, Georgia.
The US Army awarded the Short-Range Indirect Fires contract to General Dynamics in 2020 to provide a workable solution for the M320 grenade launcher in live force-on-force training. The M320 is an important dismounted infantry weapon that is not part of ...
