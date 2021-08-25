To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Training

GDMS and Serious Simulations boost US live training

25th August 2021 - 15:30 GMT | by Trevor Nash in Holsworthy

RSS

GDMS and Serious Simulations have jointly worked on STE LTS OTA I. (Photo: Serious Simulations)

General Dynamics Mission Systems and Serious Simulations have been working together to plug training gaps in the US Army's MILES TESS as part of STE LTS.

General Dynamics Mission Systems and its partner, Serious Simulations, have now demonstrated all requirements for the Indirect Fire prototype for the US Army’s Synthetic Training Environment Live Training System (STE LTS) component.

The programme was executed under the first STE LTS contract vehicle using the Other Transaction Authority (OTA) mechanism and took place at Fort Benning, Georgia.  

The US Army awarded the Short-Range Indirect Fires contract to General Dynamics in 2020 to provide a workable solution for the M320 grenade launcher in live force-on-force training. The M320 is an important dismounted infantry weapon that is not part of ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Training

Join our mailing list:

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users